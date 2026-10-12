Kashmiri handicrafts on path to revival as exports cross Rs 1,100 crore: Report

According to a report in India Narrative, many traditional artisans have found new markets within the country and globally, bringing hope for a new lease of life to the struggling sector.

"Kashmiri artisans now have a direct pathway to bulk buyers and high-end export markets by combining traditional craftsmanship with better materials, contemporary design, quality certification, and access to international showrooms. This is helping transform centuries-old craftsmanship into globally competitive products while preserving the skills, stories, and cultural heritage," Gulam Sadiq, a third-generation artisan from Baramulla, said, as per the report.