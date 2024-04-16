Karur Vysya Bank’s new branch in Pudukottai

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank on Monday inaugurated a new branch in Karambakkudi, Pudukottai district. With this, the total branch network of the bank increased to 839. Dr M Sathya, chief medical officer, Government Hospital, Karambakkudi inaugurated it, as per a release.

The bank’s total business was Rs 1,58,357 crore as on December 31, 2023 with a deposit base of Rs 85,665 cr and advances at Rs 72,692 cr. The bank posted net profit of Rs 412 crore in Q3 2023-24.

Other key financial ratios include net NPA – 0.42 per cent, NIM – 4.32 per cent, and PCR – 94.81 per cent in the said quarter.