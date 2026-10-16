Karur Vysya Bank sees Q2 net profit soar 37 percent to Rs 788 crore

Total business as on Sep 30, 2026 stood at Rs 2,39,712 crore from Rs 2,03,216 crore as on September 30, 2025. KVB's total business saw an increase of 18% YOY and 5.48% for the quarter.

Deposits increased by 16% YOY and 5% for the September quarter. Advances grew at 20.35% YOY and 7% for the quarter. KVB's net profit increased by 41% on YOY to Rs 1,543 crore.