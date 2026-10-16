Karur Vysya Bank sees Q2 net profit soar 37 percent to Rs 788 crore

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank reported a robust growth in net profit of Rs 788 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, a 37% increase from Rs 574 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.
Total business as on Sep 30, 2026 stood at Rs 2,39,712 crore from Rs 2,03,216 crore as on September 30, 2025. KVB's total business saw an increase of 18% YOY and 5.48% for the quarter.
Deposits increased by 16% YOY and 5% for the September quarter. Advances grew at 20.35% YOY and 7% for the quarter. KVB's net profit increased by 41% on YOY to Rs 1,543 crore.
Ramesh Babu B, managing director-CEO, Karur Vysya Bank said "..our key performance indicators are broadly in line with the guidance shared earlier.The business growth has been balanced and broad-based, with sustained performance across our three key priorities: growth, profitability, and asset quality. This reflects the continued strength and resilience of our operating performance since the year's outset."
Noting that KVB's advances stood at Rs 1,11,589 crore, he said it represented a growth of 7% (QOQ), while deposits increased to Rs 1,28,123 crore, achieving a (QOQ) growth rate of 4%.
Advances under RAM grew at 20% YOY and 6% for the quarter.
The bank's CASA went up by 15.41% YOY, 4.40% QOQ, while CASA ratio stood at 27.52%. NIM at 4.34%, reported an increase of 28 bps YOY. Commission and fee income rose by 11% YOY.