Karur Vysya Bank opens 8 branches in 4 states

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has expanded its nationwide branch network to 929 branches, with the opening of eight new branches across four states.
The expansion reinforces the Bank’s focus on strengthening its presence in key markets and improving access to banking services across metropolitan, semi-urban and rural locations.
The Bank’s eight new branches comprise three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Karnataka and Telangana, and one in Uttar Pradesh.
The expansion includes four branches in metropolitan markets, three in semi-urban locations and one in a rural area, reflecting KVB’s focus on serving customers across diverse geographies.
Ramesh Babu, MD-CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, inaugurated the new Agra branch in Uttar Pradesh, marking its latest phase of branch network expansion.
“Our continued investment in physical branches, complemented by digital banking capabilities, will help us serve customers more effectively, deepen relationships and support sustainable business growth,” he said.
The expansion comes on the back of continued growth in the Bank’s business. As of September 30, 2026, KVB’s total business stood at Rs 2,39,712 crore, comprising deposits of Rs 1,28,123 crore and advances of Rs 1,11,589 crore. The Bank reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 788 crore in Q2 FY27, registering a year-on-year growth of 37.28%.