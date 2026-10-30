Karur Vysya Bank opens 8 branches in 4 states

The expansion reinforces the Bank’s focus on strengthening its presence in key markets and improving access to banking services across metropolitan, semi-urban and rural locations.

The Bank’s eight new branches comprise three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Karnataka and Telangana, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The expansion includes four branches in metropolitan markets, three in semi-urban locations and one in a rural area, reflecting KVB’s focus on serving customers across diverse geographies.