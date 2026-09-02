Karur Vysya Bank opens 16 branches in a single day

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has expanded its presence across key markets by inaugurating 16 new branches, further deepening its footprint across southern India and Delhi NCR. With the latest expansion, the Bank’s branch network stands at 919 across the country.
The new branches include six in Tamil Nadu, five in Andhra Pradesh, three in Telangana and one each in Karnataka and Delhi NCR.
Ramesh Babu, MD-CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, led the milestone expansion by inaugurating the new Gachibowli branch in Hyderabad and opening the remaining branches virtually via video conference.
The expansion is part of KVB’s strategy to deepen its presence across metropolitan, urban, semi-urban and rural markets. The new branches will cater to retail customers as well as MSMEs and agricultural businesses, while complementing the Bank’s growing digital banking network.
Ramesh Babu said, “while digital banking has made everyday transactions much easier, branches continue to play an important role, particularly for our MSME, retail and agricultural customers.”
The new branches are located at Indhresham, Gachibowli and Kokapet in Telangana; Chennai-Thirumangalam, Erode-Chithode, Sivagangai, Salem-Ammapet, Salem-Jagirrammapalayam and Kancheepuram-Sevilimedu in Tamil Nadu; Vijayawada-Ramavarapadu, Jaggayyapeta, Sompeta, Vizag-Kancharapalem and Rajahmundry-Konthamuru in Andhra Pradesh; Udupi in Karnataka; and Gurugram -Udyog Vihar in Delhi NCR.
The expansion comes on the back of continued growth in the Bank’s business. As of June 30, 2026, KVB’s total business stood at Rs 2,27,267 crore, comprising deposits of Rs 1,22,587 crore and advances of Rs 1,04,680 crore.
The Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 756 crore in Q1FY27.