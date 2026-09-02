Karur Vysya Bank opens 16 branches in a single day

The new branches include six in Tamil Nadu, five in Andhra Pradesh, three in Telangana and one each in Karnataka and Delhi NCR.

Ramesh Babu, MD-CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, led the milestone expansion by inaugurating the new Gachibowli branch in Hyderabad and opening the remaining branches virtually via video conference.

The expansion is part of KVB’s strategy to deepen its presence across metropolitan, urban, semi-urban and rural markets. The new branches will cater to retail customers as well as MSMEs and agricultural businesses, while complementing the Bank’s growing digital banking network.