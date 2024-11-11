Karur Vysya Bank on expansion mode; inaugurates 850th branch in Chennai

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) announced the inauguration of its 850th branch in Chennai on Monday. Also, the Bank inaugurated five other new branches during the day, thereby KVB reached a significant milestone of having its total branch network to 854.

Karur Vysya Bank started in the year 1916 and today has a gamut of financial services, all under one roof, and service millions of customers. KVB’s 56 per cent of branches are in rural and semi-urban areas which is a testimony of the bank’s commitment towards financial inclusion across India.

The 850th branch was inaugurated by B Ramesh Kumar, MD-CEO, Karur Vysya Bank.

The banks’ total business stood at Rs 1,76,138 crore as on 30.09.2024 with a deposit base of Rs 95,839 crore and advances of Rs 80,299 crore. With a network of 854 branches, KVB has an employee strength of 9085. The bank also inaugurated five more new branches on Monday, with three of them from Tamil Nadu (Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem) and two from Andhra Pradesh (Nellore, Vijayawada).