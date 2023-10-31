Karur Vysya Bank expands footprint in TN, Andhra

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated three new branches - two in TN and, one in Andhra Pradesh. With this the total branch network of the Bank increased to 827.

The new branches were opened by Pawankumar G Giriyappanavar, corporation commissioner, Tiruppur and by A Raveendra Rao, revenue divisional officer and sub divisional magistrate, Nandigama besides Arthi K Ganesh, pro-chancellor, Academics, Vels Institute of science, technology and advanced studies.

With the inauguration of these branches, the ATM network of the bank will increase to 1637 and that of cash recyclers to 613, as per a release.