Karan Adani reaches inauguration venue for 'monumental' moment in India’s port history

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), on Friday, arrived at the inauguration of Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port, the country’s first trans-shipment port near Kovalam Beach in Kerala.

Adani was received by top officials of his company and was taken around the venue.

Friday marks the official completion of the first phase of the port, which has a 3,000-metre breakwater and 800-metre container berth ready.

On Thursday, 'San Fernando', a vessel of the world's second-largest shipping company Maersk, arrived at the port country with over 2,000 containers on it.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, had called it a "historic day" for Vizhinjam Port which received its first mothership.

"This milestone marks India's entry into global trans-shipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes,” the Adani Group Chairman posted on X social media platform on Thursday.

The giant ship was given the traditional water salute, following which she berthed successfully.

With the arrival of the first mother ship, Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th.

The official function was set to begin with the arrival of the chief guests -- Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In an X post, CM Vijayan said: “This event signifies a monumental moment in Kerala’s maritime history... Vizhinjam Port will create over 5,000 direct job opportunities and significantly boost the industry, commerce, transportation, and tourism sectors".

The port is the first semi-automated container terminal in the country and will also be a global bunkering hub, supplying clean and green fuels like hydrogen and ammonia. Full-fledged commercial operations in the port are slated to begin in a few months.

The second and third phase of the project is planned to be completed in 2028 and will be one of the greenest ports in the world.

The port is also strategically located as it is just 10 nautical miles from the International Shipping Route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East.