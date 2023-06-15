Kamal Kishore Chatiwal takes over as IGL managing director

NEW DELHI: Kamal Kishore Chatiwal on Thursday took over as the new managing director of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company in the country.

Before joining IGL, he was working as executive director and head of zonal marketing of GAIL in Jaipur, a company statement said.

State-owned gas utility GAIL is a promoter of IGL.

''Chatiwal, a chemical engineer from IIT Delhi, brings to IGL a rich domain experience of over 32 years in oil and gas sector, particularly in project execution and commissioning of mega petrochemical projects, operation and maintenance of gas processing units, natural gas compressor station and cross-country LPG pipeline,'' it said.

After joining GAIL in 1990, he was associated with the execution and commissioning of GAIL's first petrochemical plant at Pata in Uttar Pradesh, first LPG recovery plant at Vijaipur and grass-root petrochemical complex at Lepetkata, Assam.

He takes over the reins of IGL from Sanjay Kumar, who has taken over as Director (Marketing) in GAIL (India) Ltd.

IGL is a joint venture of GAIL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with the Delhi government holding 5 per cent stake.

IGL sells CNG to over 1.6 million vehicles through a network of 782 CNG stations. It also provides piped cooking gas to over two million households in national capital and adjoining cities.