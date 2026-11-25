CHENNAI: Flipkart on Wednesday announced Kalyan Krishnamurthy is concluding his tenure as CEO after more than eleven years with the company.
Krishnamurthy led Flipkart through a defining decade of growth. During his leadership, the business grew more than fivefold, strengthening its position as one of India’s leading e-commerce companies and helping transform the country’s digital commerce landscape, as per a release.
His contribution extends well beyond business growth. Under his leadership, The Big Billion Days became synonymous with India’s festive shopping season.
“Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company,” said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO, Walmart International. “We know great things are ahead for Flipkart and we’re excited by the potential that exists and the opportunity to continue helping customers in India save money and live better.”
“It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth,” said Krishnamurthy.
Walmart remains committed to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India. Flipkart has a strong market position, a well-established business and significant opportunities ahead as it continues to serve customers, sellers and partners across the country.
The company will announce a successor in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan, currently chief product and technology officer at Flipkart, and the Flipkart board will lead the organisation in the interim.