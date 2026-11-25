His contribution extends well beyond business growth. Under his leadership, The Big Billion Days became synonymous with India’s festive shopping season.



“Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company,” said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO, Walmart International. “We know great things are ahead for Flipkart and we’re excited by the potential that exists and the opportunity to continue helping customers in India save money and live better.”