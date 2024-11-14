Kajaria launches experience centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Kajaria, India’s largest ceramic and vitrified tile manufacturer, announced the launch of its largest Eternity and Kerovit Experience Centre, in Chennai on Wednesday.

This centre spread across 15,000 sq ft, touted as the largest of its kind in India, was inaugurated by Pankaj Sethi, COO, Kajaria Eternity and Dhirendra Joshi, VP, Kerovit.

Rishi Kajaria, JMD, Kajaria Ceramics Limited and MD, Kajaria Bathware, said, “Our mission is to make Kajaria’s exclusive tile, bath, and sanitaryware collection accessible to every family. This mega experience centre in Chennai marks the beginning of a new chapter, as we plan to launch similar large-scale centres across India this year.”