KaarTech gets $30 mn via A91 Partners

NEW DELHI: Leading investment firm A91 Partners has invested $30 million in digital transformation consulting company KaarTech, it said on Monday.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chennai, KaarTech specialises in SAP and S/4 HANA implementation. Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will join the board of KaarTech.

“The partnership with A91 will catapult KaarTech into an unprecedented era of expansion, propelling us towards our aspiration of going public, despite our bootstrapped origins,” said Maran Nagarajan, founder-CEO, KaarTech. KaarTech specialises in IP and digital services in the SAP ecosystem.