Justice Chandru launches book on retail

The book by Swetha Kochar and Suresh Katla, was launched by former Judge of Madras High Court, Justice K Chandru and Pratik Shah, founder-CEO, Specsmakers Opticians.

27 Sep 2023
Justice Chandru launches book on retail
CHENNAI: The city-based financial and process consulting firm, PKC Management Consulting launched its much awaited book - 20 Game-Changing Retail Strategies.



The book encapsulates the rich 35-year experience of PKC Management Consulting working with retailers across India and the vast expertise of the authors in the retail industry. Justice K Chandru said, “The future markets will be controlled by the retailers.”



