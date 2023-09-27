Justice Chandru launches book on retail

CHENNAI: The city-based financial and process consulting firm, PKC Management Consulting launched its much awaited book - 20 Game-Changing Retail Strategies.

The book by Swetha Kochar and Suresh Katla, was launched by former Judge of Madras High Court, Justice K Chandru and Pratik Shah, founder-CEO, Specsmakers Opticians.

The book encapsulates the rich 35-year experience of PKC Management Consulting working with retailers across India and the vast expertise of the authors in the retail industry. Justice K Chandru said, “The future markets will be controlled by the retailers.”