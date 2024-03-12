Jupiter Wagons secures Rs 957-cr railway order

KOLKATA: Mobility solutions provider Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 957-crore order from the Railways for the manufacturing and supply of 2,237 BOSM wagons.

These wagons are specially designed for transporting bulk goods such as coal and iron ore.

The contract strengthened the company's order book, which stood at over Rs 7,000 crore.

In the third quarter of 2023-24, Jupiter Wagons reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.46 crore, reflecting an 82 per cent increase compared to Rs 44.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the October-December period came in at Rs 895 crore as against Rs 879 crore in the same quarter a year ago.