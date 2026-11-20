This is the second order from the JSW group firm, following a Rs 122.88 crore order in June, it said.

"A repeat order from a customer is among the strongest endorsements a manufacturer can earn. JSW's continued patronage underlines our position as a manufacturing partner of choice for private freight operators," Jupiter Wagons Managing Director Vivek Lohia said.

The private sector order is valued at Rs 128.61 crore, including GST, the company said in a statement.

"This is Jupiter Wagons' second BFNSM1 (Broad Gauge Bogie Flat Steel Wagon) order from the JSW group firm, following a Rs 122.88 crore order in June 2026. With the latest win, the company's cumulative order intake from the JSW group in 2026 reaches about Rs 399 crore," it said.

"As they invest more heavily in their own rolling stock, we are winning a growing share of that demand, even as our order flow from Indian Railways remains robust," Lohia said.

The latest order comes amid strong order inflows from Indian Railways.

The company recently bagged a Rs 1,140-crore order from the Ministry of Railways for 2,583 wagons.