‘Junk male’: Zuckerberg consumes 4,000 unhealthy calories a day to offset activities

NEW DELHI: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed his so-called “unhealthy” diet chart, revealing that he takes 4,000 calories a day to offset all the daily activity.

In a Threads post, he said he eats 20 nuggets, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie and cheeseburgers. In a response to McDonald’s post which asked users to reveal their daily orders, the Meta CEO said: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” The billionaire later said he is not on a weight-loss mission. “Not cutting weight so I need 4,000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious,” he said. Mark Zuckerberg’s order can add up to more than double the calories a normal adult requires in a day. He revealed his McDonald’s diet as he prepares for a potential cage fight with Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg, however, is “not sure” whether the anticipated cage fight - dubbed as the fight of the century - will take place.

Zuckerberg last month was awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after years of training.