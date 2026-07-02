June saw record crude inflow at 4.93 mn bpd

Russian crude imports rose to around 2.6 million bpd during the month, reinforcing Russia’s position as India’s largest oil supplier, Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia said.

Russian supplies made up for more than half of the country’s overall imports in June, up from 36.5 per cent in May when it had imported 2.13 million bpd from Moscow, according to Kpler data.

Russia has been India’s largest crude supplier since 2022-23, as Indian refiners increased purchases of discounted Russian oil after many European buyers reduced imports following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.