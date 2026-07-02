June auto sales drive ahead across segments

Maruti sales jump 19.3% to 2,00,390 units: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 19.3 per cent rise in total sales at 2,00,390 units in June as compared to 1,67,993 units in the same month last year.
Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,47,187 units last month as compared to 1,18,906 units in June 2025, a growth of 23.8 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Sales of mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso were at 11,416 units in June as compared to 6,414 units in the year-ago month. Compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, WagonR sales rose at 63,815 units last month as compared to 55,205 units in June 2025.
Ashok Leyland sales up 25% to 19,194 units
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland’s total vehicle sales, including exports, jumped 25 percent to 19,194 units in June 2026 compared to 15,333 vehicles sold in the corresponding month of last year, the company said on Wednesday. Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew 24 per cent to 12,156 units during the reporting month.
TaMo PV sales soar 69% to 63,083 units
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Wednesday reported a 69 percent increase in total sales at 63,083 units in June as compared to 37,237 units in the same month last year. Domestic Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales were up 67 percent at 62,076 units last month as compared to 37,083 units in the year-ago period.
Kia India sales zoom 19%, record high
Kia on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent growth in wholesale at 24,552 units in June 2026, over 20,625 units sold in June last year. This was its “highest-ever June sales” since entering the market. In the first six months of 2026, Kia India dispatched 1,63,749 units, its strongest-ever performance for the first-half (Jan-June), a 15.2 per cent y-on-y growth against 1,42,139 units in the corresponding period last year.
Hyundai India sales hit 51,335 units
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported total monthly sales of 51,335 units in June 2026. This includes domestic sales of 39,635 units and exports of 11,700 units, HMIL said in a regulatory filing. HMIL MD-CEO Tarun Garg said it achieved the total numbers “despite facing a production loss of 13,900 units owing to a fire incident at one of the supplier’s manufacturing facilities which led to a temporary disruption in production”.
HMSI sales rise 23%, Q1 growth strong
Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its sales grew 23 per cent to 5,28,281 units in June compared to 4,29,147 motorcycles and scooters sold in the same month of 2025. Domestic sales stood at 4.68 lakh units during the previous month, a year-on-year growth of 21 pc at 4,68,956 vehicles from 3,88,812 units in June 2025.
Ola doubles growth, registers 16,144 EVs
Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has registered 43,719 electric two-wheelers in the April-June quarter, nearly doubling from 22,252 vehicles in the previous quarter, aided by improving retail execution and sustained demand. It registered 16,144 vehicles in June, its highest monthly registration figure in recent quarters.