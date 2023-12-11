JSW Steel output grows 11 pc to 22 lakh tonnes in November

NEW DELHI: JSW Steel on Monday posted an 11 per cent rise in its consolidated crude steel production to 22.04 lakh tonne (LT) in November 2023.



The company produced 19.94 LT in the same month last year, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.

In India, JSW Steel produced 21.14 LT of steel, up 7 per cent over 19.70 LT in November 2022.

JSW Steel USA Ohio, its stepdown subsidiary in the US, produced 0.90 LT steel higher from 0.24 LT in the previous year.

Capacity utilisation at Indian operations level stood at 90 per cent for November 2023.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, USD 23 billion JSW Group which also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.