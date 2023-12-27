JSW Renew’s 51 MW project goes live in TN

NEW DELHI: JSW Renew Energy has commissioned the first phase of 51 MW capacity of its 810 MW wind energy project in TN, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 25 years, the statement said.

JSW Renew Energy, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has started phase-wise commissioning of the 810 MW (Inter State Transmission System) ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under SECI tranche IX in TN with commissioning of the first phase of 51 MW, as per the statement.