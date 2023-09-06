JSW One Homes enhances retail presence in TN

SALEM: JSW One Homes, the tech-enabled home construction solutions arm of JSW One Platforms and part of $23 billion JSW Group has launched its third studio in TN.

The new Homes Studio has been established in Swarnapuri, Salem, expanding its footprint in the state following the success of its business in Coimbatore and Chennai. TN’s residential real estate market is a mixed bag of apartments and independent houses.

However, there has been a shift in the home- buying behaviour with growing demand for independent homes, especially in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO, JSW One Platforms, said, “Salem is an important market for JSW One Homes considering the strong demand it has for independent homes. The launch strengthens our retail pre