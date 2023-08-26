JSW Group plans to make own EVs: Sajjan Jindal

CHENNAI: JSW Group, which is in talks with MG Motor India to enter the EV space, is also working on a parallel plan to make its own electric vehicles, chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Friday.

Discussions are underway with MG Motor, Jindal said.

“We are extremely serious about entering the EV space. MG would be our preferred choice. If it happens, otherwise we are also working parallely to develop our own EV cars,” he said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023.

EV is an area where JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make foray into this space, Jindal said.