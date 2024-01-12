JSW Group, Coolbrook in low carbon emission tech pact

NEW DELHI: JSW Group on Thursday said it has partnered with Finland-based firm Coolbrook to implement a low carbon emission technology at its Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka.

In a statement, JSW Group said the partnership follows Coolbrook’s successful completion of the first phase of large-scale pilot tests for RotoDynamic Technology at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands in 2023.

“This strategic partnership will focus on implementing Coolbrook’s rotodynamic heater Technology at JSW’s manufacturing sites at Vijayanagar Works in Karnataka with the primary goal of achieving low CO2 emissions in steel and cement production,” it said.