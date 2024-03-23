JSW Energy arm to buy Reliance Power’s wind project for Rs 132 cr

NEW DELHI: JSW Energy’s arm JSW Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Reliance Power to acquire its 45 MW wind power project in Vashpet, Maharashtra, for Rs 132 crore.

JSW Renewable Energy (Coated) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy Limited and a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, which is engaged in the business of renewable power generation, Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing. “Reliance Power signs sale agreement with JSW Renewable Energy for the sale of its 45 MW wind power project in Vashpet, Maharashtra, for a consideration of Rs 132 crores,” it added.