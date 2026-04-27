Johnson Lifts picks up majority stake in Toshiba Elevator

The Chennai-based company now assumes management control of Toshiba Johnson Elevators India (TJEI), which will remain the exclusive partner for Toshiba-branded elevators in the country.

Announcing this on Monday at a press conference here, Yohan K John, director, Johnson Lifts, said the move is anchored in a new 10-year agreement between the partners, replacing the earlier pact.

Wilfred Martin Clarence, managing director, TJEI, said the restructuring is aimed at combining Toshiba’s technology strengths with Johnson’s on-ground reach. “We will continue to offer Toshiba’s advanced technology while leveraging Johnson’s service network to be closer to customers, ensure faster response time and deliver long-term value,” he said.

John said the timing of the stake increase aligns with India’s urban transition. “With more high-rise developments coming up across metros, high-speed elevators will be the need of the day. This move allows us to scale faster using our deep market presence and Toshiba’s engineering excellence,” he noted.