Johnson Controls crafts plan for India’s green future

CHENNAI: Johnson Controls, a global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, on Friday launched a whitepaper titled ‘Tech for Green India - Mission Net Zero’ at the 21st edition of Green Building Congress 2023, India’s flagship conference and expo on the green built environment.

“Buildings contribute nearly 40% of global emissions and at Johnson Controls, our priority is to help make buildings more sustainable and energy efficient, providing solutions that meet the specific needs of each building. We believe a holistic and collaborative approach will enable the nation to realise its full potential effectively,” said Anu Rathninde, president, APAC, Johnson Controls. “This white paper aligns with our vision for sustainability, and we are committed to continuous innovation and collaboration with our ecosystem partners, in the journey to a decarbonised future.”