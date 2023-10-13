JLR India retails 2,356 units in H1 of FY24

MUMBAI: JLR India today reported its best ever H1 performance with record sales of 2,356 units and a YoY growth of 105% during the April – September 2023 period. The strong half yearly growth was driven by record sales in both quarters, with Q2 witnessing a 108% YoY growth and retails of 1,308 units.

JLR India had previously reported a 102% sales growth in Q1, compared to the same period last year. Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India, said, “We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 and Q2 FY24.

The consistent growth in our order book exemplifies the growing strength of our brand and products in the hearts of Indian consumers.”