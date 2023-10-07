JioMart onboards Dhoni as brand ambassador

MUMBAI: Reliance Retail’s JioMart has roped in Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador. It has also re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assuranceSandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance. Our campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60% of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth.”