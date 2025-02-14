JioHotstar: JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar merge to redefine streaming experience

MUMBAI: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, two of India's leading platforms, have merged into JioHotstar.

JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

This merger of brands will expand content and the subscriber base, marking a globally unprecedented milestone in the streaming industry.

With close to 3 lac hours of entertainment, unparalleled live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users, JioHotstar unlocks infinite possibilities for audiences, as per the press release shared by JioHotstar.

"At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision--to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalizing content like never before," Kiran Mani, CEO - Digital, JioStar, said in a statement.

JioHotstar is set to redefine entertainment with an extensive and diverse content slate curated for 1.4 billion Indians across 10 languages.

From the widest selection of TV programming anywhere in the world to genre-defining originals, widely loved reality entertainment, blockbuster films, anime, and international premieres, JioHotstar ensures there's something for every viewer.

JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood on the same platform, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount.

The platform introduces 'Sparks', a flagship initiative spotlighting India's biggest digital creators through innovative and engaging formats, as per the press release.

"JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience-centric.

While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love," added Kevin Vaz, CEO - Entertainment, JioStar, while elaborating on the entertainment offering.

JioHotstar is the home of premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL. It also spotlights grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and pathway events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations.

Beyond cricket, it brings global sporting excellence with the Premier League and Wimbledon and also domestic leagues like Pro Kabaddi and ISL.

JioHotstar's upgraded streaming experience--which includes ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time analytics overlays, multi-angle watching, and a variety of 'cultural' and special interest' feeds--ensures fans have deeper, more immersive access to the sports they like.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports, JioStar, shared, "Sports in India is more than just a game--it's a shared experience that unites millions.

JioHotstar is revolutionizing how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, storytelling, and innovation with the fan at the heart of everything."

"Whether it's the pride in India Cricket, the electric atmospherics of Premier League, passion for India's Indigenous sports or exposure for grassroots-level competitions, we will deliver a range of experiences, catering to both 'lean in' and 'lean back' behaviours across a billion screens. We are now taking this philosophy beyond sports by bringing culture-defining live experiences to our audiences. The overwhelming response to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres live-stream has set us off on this exciting new journey towards infinite possibilities," added Sanjog Gupta.

For those looking for an uninterrupted and enhanced experience, JioHotstar provides compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149/quarter. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

JioHotstar's new brand identity embodies its vision for boundless entertainment.

The 'Big Bang' symbolizes the dawn of a new era, while the 'Ripples' radiate outward, representing energy, transformation, and innovation, as per the press release.