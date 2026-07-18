Jio Platforms net profit rises 9.2 pc to Rs 7,764 cr in Q1

Jio Platforms (JPL), which houses digital and telecom businesses, had posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,110 crore a year ago.

"The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y," Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with Sebi, which is a significant step towards its public listing, he added.

"The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story," Ambani said.

The EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) of Jio increased 15.1 per cent to Rs 13,407 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 11,656 crore a year earlier.

However, its PAT grew by only 9.2 per cent due to an increase in finance cost.

JPL revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 39,173 crore from Rs 35,032 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

"JPL revenue increased by 12 per cent Y-o-Y driven by continued subscriber market share gains, ARPU increase and strong growth in digital services," the company statement said.