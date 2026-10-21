Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 100 minutes; here's how top mega IPOs fared on Day 1

NEW DELHI: The Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Ltd became the fastest among the country's mega issues to achieve full subscription, reaching 100 per cent booking within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday.
While telecom behemoth Jio Platforms secured full subscription within hours, several other large public issues have historically witnessed subdued demand on Day 1. Reliance Power, however, remains a notable exception -- having achieved full subscription within a minute of opening in 2008.
Here's a look at the subscription trends of some of India's biggest IPOs:
The digital services company is set to create history with its Rs 30,213-crore IPO, which would be India's largest-ever public issue, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering in 2024.
The Jio issue achieved full subscription within 100 minutes of opening on October 21. The share sale was subscribed 3.01 times till 5 pm on Day 1.
The Indian subsidiary of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co raised Rs 27,870 crore through its IPO in October 2024. The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), allowing the parent company to sell part of its stake.
It received bids for only 18 per cent of the shares on offer on the first day and achieved full subscription on Day 3.
The country's leading stock exchange launched its IPO in September 2026. The issue was entirely an OFS by existing shareholders, with no fresh issue of shares. It received bids for 42 per cent of the shares on offer on Day 1 and was fully subscribed on Day 2. Finally, the issue was subscribed 5.7 times.
India's largest insurer by assets launched its IPO in May 2022. The issue was an OFS by the government, which diluted part of its stake in the state-owned insurer. The offering was subscribed 67 per cent on the first day and achieved full subscription on Day 2. Eventually, the public issue was subscribed 2.95 times.
The digital payments and financial services company, which operates under the Paytm brand, raised Rs 18,300 crore through its IPO in November 2021. The offering comprised a fresh issue of shares and an OFS by existing shareholders. It received bids for only 18 per cent of the shares on offer on the first day.
The non-banking financial company launched its maiden public offering in October 2025. The issue comprised a fresh issue of shares and an OFS by existing shareholders. It received bids for 38 per cent of the shares on offer on Day 1.
The state-owned coal producer raised around Rs 15,200 crore through its IPO in October 2010 as part of the government's disinvestment programme. The issue received bids for 34 per cent of the shares on offer on the first day.
HDB Financial Services launched its Rs 12,500-crore IPO in June 2025 to meet the Reserve Bank of India's listing requirements for large upper-layer non-banking financial companies. The issue received bids for 37 per cent of the shares on offer on Day 1.
The Indian arm of South Korean conglomerate LG Electronics launched its Rs 11,607-crore IPO in October 2025. The issue was entirely an OFS and achieved full subscription by the end of the first day. Demand surged further, with the offering subscribed 54.02 times on the final day.
Reliance Power, which was part of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group at the time, raised around Rs 11,563 crore through its IPO in January 2008. The issue was fully subscribed within a minute of opening and attracted bids for 10.55 times the shares on offer by the end of the first day. It was eventually subscribed 70.02 times overall. PTI SP SP MR