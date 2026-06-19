Jio Platforms gets board approval for 27 cr share sale; to file IPO papers Friday

Addressing the 49th annual shareholder meeting of Reliance, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), approved by the board of Jio Platforms, will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue price will be determined through a book-building process in accordance with SEBI regulations.