Jio Platforms' anchor book draws record Rs 2.5 lakh crore in bids ahead of IPO

NEW DELHI: Jio Platforms allotted shares worth Rs 8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors at the top end of its price band, after institutional demand for the offering exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the amount available in the anchor book, according to a stock exchange filing and people familiar with the matter.
The allotment of 7.24 crore shares at Rs 1,119 apiece comes two days before the initial public offering opens for public subscription on Wednesday.
The strong demand underscores institutional investor interest in what is expected to be India's largest IPO, although the extent to which it translates into broader public demand will become clearer once the offer opens.
Life Insurance Corporation of India received the largest allocation, worth Rs 499.98 crore, accounting for 6.17 per cent of the anchor portion. New World Fund Inc was allotted shares worth Rs 486.27 crore, followed by the Government of Singapore at Rs 340.93 crore, SBI Focused Fund at Rs 315 crore and BNP Paribas Financial Markets - ODI at Rs 303.25 crore.
Domestic mutual funds received 2.489 crore shares worth Rs 2,784.96 crore, representing 34.34 per cent of the anchor book, through 95 schemes across 25 fund houses. Life insurers and pension funds received 97.4 lakh shares worth Rs 1,089.95 crore, or 13.44 per cent of the total.
Both categories exceeded the allocations reserved for them under the red herring prospectus dated October 14, which earmarked 33.33 per cent of the anchor portion for mutual funds and 6.67 per cent for insurers and pension funds.
Global investment firms participating in the anchor book include BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton and Janus Henderson. Sovereign and public investment institutions include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, alongside other long-term institutional investors.
Some large overseas and domestic institutions bid for allocations worth USD 750 million to more than USD 1 billion each, people familiar with the matter said.
Jio Platforms is seeking to raise about Rs 30,213 crore through a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, at a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 apiece. The offering values the company at around USD 108 billion, according to the offer documents.
The IPO will open on October 21 and close on October 23.
Proceeds will partly be used to repay debt at its telecom subsidiary, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes. Reliance Industries Ltd, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will retain a majority stake in Jio Platforms after the listing.
Jio Platforms has grown into one of the world's largest mobile operators by subscriber numbers since Reliance entered the telecom market a decade ago.
The business has expanded beyond mobile connectivity into broadband, digital entertainment, cloud and enterprise services, making it the central part of Reliance's push into India's digital economy.
The company had 533.3 million subscribers as of June 2026 and carried nearly 60 per cent of India's data traffic, according to reported company figures.
The listing will give public-market investors direct exposure to a business that has so far operated as a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Its scale and the breadth of institutional participation make the offering a closely watched test of investor appetite for large Indian equity issuances.
The anchor book, which allows institutional investors to receive shares before the public subscription period, represents about 27% of the total IPO. Demand exceeding 30 times the anchor allocation, alongside subscriptions at the top of the price band, provides an early indication of institutional appetite for the offering.
However, strong anchor demand does not guarantee similar enthusiasm from retail investors or ensure gains after listing. Investors will weigh Jio's subscriber base and opportunities in digital services against competitive pressures, regulatory risks, capital requirements and its ability to translate scale into sustained revenue and profit growth, analysts said.
The offering also provides a measure of the Indian market's capacity to absorb a transaction of this size, with domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds accounting for nearly half of the anchor allocation. The public subscription will offer a clearer indication of whether that institutional confidence extends across the wider investor base.