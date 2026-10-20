Jio Platforms' anchor book draws record Rs 2.5 lakh crore in bids ahead of IPO

The allotment of 7.24 crore shares at Rs 1,119 apiece comes two days before the initial public offering opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

The strong demand underscores institutional investor interest in what is expected to be India's largest IPO, although the extent to which it translates into broader public demand will become clearer once the offer opens.

Life Insurance Corporation of India received the largest allocation, worth Rs 499.98 crore, accounting for 6.17 per cent of the anchor portion. New World Fund Inc was allotted shares worth Rs 486.27 crore, followed by the Government of Singapore at Rs 340.93 crore, SBI Focused Fund at Rs 315 crore and BNP Paribas Financial Markets - ODI at Rs 303.25 crore.

Domestic mutual funds received 2.489 crore shares worth Rs 2,784.96 crore, representing 34.34 per cent of the anchor book, through 95 schemes across 25 fund houses. Life insurers and pension funds received 97.4 lakh shares worth Rs 1,089.95 crore, or 13.44 per cent of the total.