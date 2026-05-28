Jio OTT Pass debuts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Jio OTT Pass, a disruptive entertainment bundle tailored to redefine digital content consumption for users across Tamil Nadu.
Priced at an aggressive Rs 200 per month, the pass consolidates subscriptions worth over Rs 1,500 into a single, affordable monthly plan.
The blockbuster inclusion in this pass is YouTube Premium, giving users complete access to ad-free video streaming, background playback, and offline downloads.
With TN leading digital adoption and mobile data consumption in the country, the Jio OTT Pass bridges the gap.