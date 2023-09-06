Jio offers special benefits to mark seven years

MUMBAI: As Jio turns seven, the telco has come up with some additional benefits for its users in a few select tariff plans. For Rs 299 and Rs 749 Jio plans, users will get additional data to the tune of 7 GB and 14 GB, respectively as special benefits.

For Rs 2,999 users will be entitled to an additional 21 GB of data along with Rs 200 off on Ajio, 20 per cent off on Netmeds (upto Rs 800), Rs 100 off on Swiggy, 10 per cent off on Reliance Digital, among others.

The offer period for the recharge ends on September 30. Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the 45 crore mark, as per a release.