Jio offers free Canva subscription for up to 12 months, check details here

CHENNAI: Reliance Jio has partnered with Canva to offer eligible users free access to Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite for up to 12 months, depending on their recharge plan. The offer, which started rolling out on September 16, gives Jio subscribers access to premium design tools and AI-powered features without a separate Canva subscription.
Under the offer, users on the Rs 399 plan will be eligible for Canva Pro, while users on the Rs 349 plan and eligible 2GB/day plans priced above Rs 349 will receive Canva Pro Lite. The exact Canva tier available to a user will be displayed while claiming the offer.
Both plans provide access to premium templates, photos, videos and fonts, along with design tools such as Background Remover, Magic Resize and Magic Eraser.
Canva Pro offers additional features for regular content creators, including Content Planner, Canva AI, higher AI usage limits and Brand Kit. Pro Lite provides access to key premium design features with more limited AI access.
Eligible Jio users can access the offer through the MyJio app or Jio.com and activate their Canva subscription using an active email ID or mobile number. Jio's terms state that the offer is available only to users who have never previously held a paid Canva subscription.
The subscription does not automatically renew as a paid plan after the free period. Once the offer ends, the Canva account will revert to the free tier unless the user separately chooses a paid subscription.
The offer is subject to Jio's eligibility conditions, and access may be affected if a user changes to a recharge plan that no longer qualifies.