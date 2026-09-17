Jio offers free Canva subscription for up to 12 months, check details here

Jio recharge plans determine Canva subscription

Under the offer, users on the Rs 399 plan will be eligible for Canva Pro, while users on the Rs 349 plan and eligible 2GB/day plans priced above Rs 349 will receive Canva Pro Lite. The exact Canva tier available to a user will be displayed while claiming the offer.

Both plans provide access to premium templates, photos, videos and fonts, along with design tools such as Background Remover, Magic Resize and Magic Eraser.

Canva Pro offers additional features for regular content creators, including Content Planner, Canva AI, higher AI usage limits and Brand Kit. Pro Lite provides access to key premium design features with more limited AI access.