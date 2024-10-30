Jio leads in mobile data traffic for 3rd consecutive quarter, pips global rivals

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio remained the world leader in mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter, outperforming global rivals, consulting and research company Tefficient has said.

In a post on X, Tefficient shared a chart that compared the mobile data traffic of operators like Jio, China Mobile, Airtel, China Unicom and Vodafone Idea. “@reliancejio remains the world leader in mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter.

China Mobile with just 2 per cent YoY growth - where Jio and China Telecom had 24 per cent and Airtel 23 per cent. What’s happening at China Mobile?,” Tefficient wrote in the post. It is pertinent to mention that Reliance Jio Infocomm clinched a 23.1 per cent increase in standalone net profit for Q2 FY25 to Rs 6,231 crore.