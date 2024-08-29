Jio is world's largest mobile data company; filed 350 patents for 5G, 6G tech: Ambani

NEW DELHI: India is now the world's largest data market, and Jio has become the global mobile data company with its 490 million customers, using over 30 GB of data on an average per month, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

"Thanks to Jio, India is now the world's largest data market. Today, Jio carries nearly 8 per cent of global mobile traffic, surpassing even major global operators, including those in the developed markets," Ambani said.

He pointed out that Jio's customers are using over 30 GB of data per month on average.

"In eight years, Jio has grown to become the world's largest mobile data company," he added.

Ambani said Jio has filed 350 patents in the area of 5G and 6G technology.