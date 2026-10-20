Jio is a technology company, not just a telco, says Akash Ambani ahead of mega IPO

"There is no either-or at Jio: the network is our technology," Ambani said in an interview with PTI, highlighting the company's in-house 5G core, cloud-native radio access network and software platform serving 533.3 million customers.

"Connectivity was the first product we built on that platform. Digital services, AI and cloud are what we are layering on top of it now," he said.

Jio Platforms plans to raise over Rs 30,200 crore through the IPO, valuing the business at around USD 108 billion. The offering comes as investors assess whether the country's largest telecom operator can convert its vast customer base into higher-margin revenue from digital services, enterprise technology and AI, as subscriber growth alone becomes a less powerful driver of expansion.

The company has also identified satellite connectivity and next-generation 6G technology as future areas of development.