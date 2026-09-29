Jio-bp, Nayara cap diesel sales, PSUs to follow as industrial buyers shift to cheaper pump fuel

Jio-bp outlets have capped diesel purchases at 50 litres per customer per day, while transaction limits at Nayara Energy outlets range from 70 litres to 200 litres, people aware of the matter said.

Public sector fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) too are likely to impose quantity restrictions.

Petrol and diesel prices at retail outlets have remained unchanged since May even as international crude oil prices have surged to around USD 108 a barrel in a bid to control inflation. Prices charged to industrial and other bulk consumers, who typically procure fuel through dedicated consumer pumps, have meanwhile moved more closely in line with international rates.

The divergence has created a price gap of as much as Rs 40 a litre between retail diesel and fuel supplied to bulk consumers, prompting large users to increasingly turn to retail outlets, the people said.

Bulk consumers include factories and manufacturing plants that use diesel to run machinery or backup power systems, as well as telecom companies, hotels, malls, data centres and hospitals that rely on diesel generator sets for emergency power.