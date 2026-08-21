Jio at 10: Disrupting data to become digital platform

While top officials of Jio gave an overview of the scale and size of the operations to the visiting media, patiently answering questions, the next halt is at the experience centre, the hub of action, that shows the tectonic transition.

Ahead of Jio Platforms’ much-anticipated public market debut, Reliance’s digital arm enters its second decade as something far bigger than a telecom company. It is now a technology platform spanning connectivity, devices, cloud, artificial intelligence and enterprise solutions.

In just 10 years, Jio has achieved a scale that even global technology giants such as Google and Meta have taken considerably longer to build in their respective ecosystems. But its more significant achievement is the speed with which it has moved from connecting consumers to becoming the platform on which multiple digital experiences can operate.

Jio entered the market in 2016 and fundamentally disrupted the economics of mobile data. By March 2026, it had 524.4 million customers, including 268.5 million 5G users, while its network carried nearly 60% of India’s wireless data traffic.

The scale has now become the foundation for a much broader technology play. Jio has developed an end-to-end Made-in-India 5G stack, operates broadband and fixed wireless services, and is building an ecosystem encompassing smartphones and feature phones, television, cloud computing, IoT, private 5G and cybersecurity.

Its technology development workforce stands at 11,303, with 6,817 patent applications filed. The next frontier is increasingly visible in consumer technology.

Jio is gearing up for launch of Frames, its smart-glasses play, signalling an ambitious effort to participate in the next generation of computing interfaces rather than merely provide the connectivity behind them. That platform approach is also evident in the home.

Jio has been servicing 27.1 million home broadband customers by March 2026, while JioCloud PC and cloud gaming point towards computing moving beyond individual devices into the network. For enterprises, the same infrastructure is being extended through private 5G, IoT, cloud and AI. JioBrain adds an intelligence layer capable of predictive insights, anomaly detection and network automation.