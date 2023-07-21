Begin typing your search...

Jindal Stainless gets full control of JUSL for Rs 958 cr

“JSL has now acquired the remaining 74 per cent equity stake in JUSL for a cash consideration of Rs 958 crore. The transaction makes JUSL a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of JSL,” JSL said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 July 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-20 23:31:19.0  )
Jindal Stainless gets full control of JUSL for Rs 958 cr
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Jindal Stainless on Thursday said it has acquired the remaining 74 per cent stake in Odisha-based Jindal United Steel Limited for Rs 958 crore.

Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL) has become a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of JSL, which held 26 per cent stake in it earlier, a company statement said.

“JSL has now acquired the remaining 74 per cent equity stake in JUSL for a cash consideration of Rs 958 crore. The transaction makes JUSL a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of JSL,” JSL said.

JUSL has been operating the hot strip mill (HSM) of 1.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity and a cold rolling mill of 0.2 MTPA capacity. It is also undergoing capacity expansion of up to 3.2 MTPA at Jajpur, Odisha.

BusinessJindal StainlessOdisha-based Jindal United Steel Limitedcash considerationJindal United Steel Limited (JUSL)
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X