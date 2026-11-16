Jimmy Tata accuses Noel of seeking "back-door takeover" of Tata Sons, callsfor listing

He cited former Tata chairmen JRD Tata and Naval Tata as leaders who understood the responsibility attached to managing the trusts.

Jimmy also questioned changes to the Tata Sons Articles of Association around 2013-14, arguing that they had fundamentally altered the relationship between the charitable trusts and the operating business.

Under the earlier framework, he said, the welfare trusts were kept separate from the commercial management of Tata Sons. The subsequent amendments, however, gave the Tata Trusts chairman what he described as "unnatural, dictatorial veto powers" and the authority to nominate directors, undermining the collective decision-making powers of the board.

He also criticised differences in trustee tenure rules, alleging that fixed terms for some trustees, alongside exemptions for others, had weakened institutional independence and concentrated authority.

Citing the position of Venu Srinivasan, whose term on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust is due to expire in December, Jimmy alleged that Srinivasan was being targeted because he opposed the induction of Noel's son into the trust. He also referred to the earlier removal of Vijay Singh, alleging that it followed his publication of an article setting out factual concerns.

He contrasted the current arrangements with an earlier tradition of appointing independent and eminent figures to the trusts, naming jurist Nani Palkhivala, industrialist Gautam Sarabhai, nuclear scientist Homi Sethna and physicist Homi Bhabha.

The dispute has also spilled over into the leadership of Tata Sons, with Jimmy throwing his support behind Chandrasekaran and criticising Noel for opposing his proposed third term as executive chairman.

Jimmy said Chandrasekaran had helped turn around Tata companies that were weighed down by debt, delivering record earnings and substantial dividend payouts to shareholders, including Tata Sons.

He said Chandrasekaran had received a 4-1 majority at the Tata Sons board and unanimous backing through a resolution passed by Tata Trusts, but Noel had nevertheless sought to block his continuation by invoking the veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association.

"Despite Chandrasekaran receiving overwhelming support (including 4-1 in Tata Sons board and a unanimous resolution passed by Tata Trusts), Noel sought to block him arbitrarily by invoking the onerous veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association without providing any justification or accountability," Jimmy said.

The latest differences revive memories of the bitter 2016 removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, which triggered one of India's most consequential corporate governance battles.