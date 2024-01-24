Jeh Aerospace sets up production hub in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Aerospace and defence manufacturing startup Jeh Aerospace on Tuesday inaugurated its manufacturing hub here.

The new facility, which can be extended up to 160,000 sq ft, will provide manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry, a statement said.

The setting up of the hub comes close on the heels of the platform securing seed funding worth $2.75 million from General Catalyst as well as aerospace industry veterans such as Airbus India former CEO-MD Dwarakanath Srinivasan and ex president, Boeing India Pratyush Kumar.