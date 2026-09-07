Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber priced Rs 2.09 lakh

The 42 Bobber was one of Jawa’s most decisive moves against convention. India’s first purpose-built Bobber, its unmistakable cantilever seat design is bolstered by rear mono-shock suspension. Its singular road presence went on to make the 42 Bobber a cultural statement of individuality. In 2026, it was awarded the ‘Style Icon of the Year’ award, recognising its distinctive design, road presence and strong cultural relevance.

With Strike Two, India’s most loved Bobber now becomes part of the Jawa All Stars chapter, carrying forward the same shared code through an expression built around its unrivalled character and a distinctly individual outlook.