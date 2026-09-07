Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber priced Rs 2.09 lakh

CHENNAI: Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, unveiled the Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber at the Global Chess League 2026, marking Strike Two in the evolving Jawa All Stars chapter.
The 42 Bobber was one of Jawa’s most decisive moves against convention. India’s first purpose-built Bobber, its unmistakable cantilever seat design is bolstered by rear mono-shock suspension. Its singular road presence went on to make the 42 Bobber a cultural statement of individuality. In 2026, it was awarded the ‘Style Icon of the Year’ award, recognising its distinctive design, road presence and strong cultural relevance.
With Strike Two, India’s most loved Bobber now becomes part of the Jawa All Stars chapter, carrying forward the same shared code through an expression built around its unrivalled character and a distinctly individual outlook.
Built around the 42 Bobber’s character, the new All Stars edition introduces fresh colourways, distinctive chequered graphics and the All Stars insignia. Among the new colourways is All Stars Silver Knight, inspired by chequered graphics which is common in world of motorcycles and the chess.