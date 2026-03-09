Japan's Nikkei 225 index closes down 5.2%; South Korea's Kospi falls 6%

South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell 6% as higher oil prices spur selling.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warned against hoarding, panic buying and collusion between refiners and gas stations.

“Please respond proactively to the growing volatility in the financial and foreign exchange markets, which are the lifeblood of our economy," Lee said.

A Chinese special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, called for an end to the attacks and said strikes on non-military targets and civilians should be condemned.

Oil prices rocketed higher after both sides in the war struck new targets over the weekend, including civilian ones. Bahrain accused Iran of hitting one of the desalination plants that are crucial for drinking water in Gulf countries. Israel struck oil depots in Tehran, sending up thick smoke and causing environmental alerts.