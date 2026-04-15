Japan's Create Medic sets up office in Chennai; has manufacturing as long-term plan

CHENNAI: The $90 million Create Medic Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese medical device development and manufacturer specialising in silicone catheter, on Wednesday announced its expansion strategy in India.
They have established their first office in the country, which they see as a key growth market. The Japanese leader has a strong global presence through subsidiaries in China and Vietnam.
For over 50 years, they have been at the forefront of innovation in urology, gastroenterology, and PEG care, developing advanced silicone-based medical devices designed to improve patient comfort and safety.
Their products are sold in over 50 countries, among which are Germany, UK, India, Italy, Korea, China, Australia and Brazil.
As part of its international growth, Create Medic recently established overseas subsidiaries to strengthen its presence in emerging healthcare markets. India, with its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for advanced medical solutions, represents a strategic priority in this expansion.
Osamu Imazawa, president, Create Medic Co., said, “We have now
established a dedicated sales company in India. We are transitioning from our earlier model of selling products in India through our distributor, Medi Nippon, to direct sales in the country. Our long-term plan is to start manufacturing in India to make it a supply base for the Indian subcontinent as well as for African countries.”
The headquarters in India is going to be Chennai. The plan, across the next five years is to expand their product lineup into key cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.
Katsuaki Yamane, MD, Create Medic India, said they want to work to develop India focused products in collaboration with local doctors to drive India originated innovations.
Create Medic forecasts business of Rs 20 crore in the short term and target Rs 100 crore within a decade, he added.