Japan, South Korea stocks hit more records, as oil gains on Iran war ending fragility

US futures edged higher.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 10,396.16. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2% to 8,202.53, while Germany's DAX gained 0.4% to 25,198.34.

Asian shares mostly gained and Japan's and South Korea's benchmarks hit records, led by technology-related stocks, as investors continued to see growth in AI and other advanced technologies.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 ended 0.9% higher at an all-time record of 66,934.33. It also crossed the 67,000 mark for the first time during Monday's trading, reaching 67,231.28. Shares of SoftBank Group, the investment company that focuses heavily on AI, soared 14% and became Japan's most valuable listed company, surpassing Toyota.