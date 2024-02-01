It's transformative Viksit Bharat Budget: Pralhad Joshi

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, praising the union budget on Thursday said that it is a transformative Viksit Bharat Budget.

“Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for visionary leadership and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the transformative Viksit Bharat Budget. It is dedicated to realising the aspirations of the people and envisioning the emergence of a new and progressive India,” Joshi said.

He said that two crore houses in next 5 years is Prime Minister Modi’s dream project which aims to provide affordable housing to the poor and has renewed its goal to build 2 crore houses in the next five years.

“There is an enhanced emphasis on upgrading the country's logistics infrastructure. The Railway Corridor programme will supplement the coal ministry’s First Mile Connectivity Projects and bring about coordinated implementation of connectivity infrastructure projects,” Joshi said.

Budget Highlights:

He said that with growing environmental concerns globally and India expanding renewable energy capacity, the country is moving towards diversification of coal for sustainable use.



He said that the government has prepared a National Mission Document for gasification of 100 Million Tonnes of coal by 2030.

“Cervical Cancer Vaccinations for girls aged 9-14 years, various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought in synergy,” he said.

He said that the Anganwadis will be upgraded and girls aged 9-14 will be encouraged to receive vaccination for cervical cancer.