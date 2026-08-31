ITR deadline today: Income Tax Dept urges non-audit taxpayers to complete filing for AY 2026–27

"Over 7 Crore ITRs have already been filed for AY 2026-27! August 31, 2026 is the due date for filing ITRs for AY 2026–27 for taxpayers with business or professional income who are not subject to audit," Income Tax Department said in an X post.

"Don't wait till the last minute. File your (non-audit) business or professional income ITR today," I-T Department said.

Taxpayers who are filing ITR‑3 or ITR‑4 should select the correct form, report income accurately and reconcile financial information with the Annual Information Statement to avoid late‑filing consequences.

ITR-3 is generally applicable to individuals and HUFs generating income from business or profession and they are not eligible to file ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4.